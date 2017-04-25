Listen Live

Packed House Says ‘No’ To New High-Rise In Barrie

Area dense enough as it is

Lots of opposition, not much support Monday night for a proposed 11-storey apartment building at 37 Johnson Street in Barrie. Local residents telling city council the area is dense enough as it is; that it would add to parking woes in the area. The would 222 units to the site. An existing high-rise there has 196 units. The builder maintained there is plenty of space to accommodate the building, talked of how it would add $6M to the city’s pockets in terms of development charges and would enhance the supply of rental housing. There’s still a long way to go on this..back to planning..then back to council.

