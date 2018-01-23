Pedestrian Killed in Newmarket Crash

A Newmarket woman has been killed in a pedestrian involved collision late Monday evening. York Regional Police say the 51-year-old woman was struck at the intersection of Mulock Drive and Sandford Road, just before 11:00 Monday night. She was taken to hospital by paramedics and later succumbed to her injuries. A 44-year-old woman driving the vehicle wasn’t hurt. No charges have been laid, while police are hoping for witnesses to come forward.