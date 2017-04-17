Penetanguishene Ditching Pencil and Paper Next Municipal Election

Penetanguishene is going high tech ahead of the 2018 Municipal Election. The town council approved the use of Internet and telephone voting for next year, ditching the pencil and paper system altogether. In 2014, Penetanguishene used all three, but over 60 per cent opted for the electronic method. Those who choose, can show up at voting stations to use electronic devices there, but Penetanguishene voters can cast their ballot anywhere with internet access next year. “Penetanguishene stepped forward in North Simcoe in 2014 as a leader in technology, innovation and accessibility for the municipal election and we are pleased to be able to provide residents with this accessible form of voting for 2018,” says Stacey Cooper, Town Clerk.