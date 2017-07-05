Listen Live

Penetanguishene Teen Twice Charged With Assault

Youngster Accused of Attacks in Early June, and Over Long Weekend

By News

A Penetanguishene teen is accused of assaulting two people, one of them during a home invasion last month. The OPP say a 17-year-old boy broke into a home in the wee hours of June 9th, assaulting a 61-year-old man who lived there. Police were contacted this past Sunday about an altercation on Main St. in Penetanguishene, where a 56-year-old man was attacked, allegedly by the same teen. The boy is expected in Midland court in early August.

