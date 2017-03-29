Listen Live

Photo Of Stabbing Suspect In Bradford Released

Victim suffered chest wound

By News

South Simcoe Police have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted in the stabbing of another man in Bradford. A 26 year old man suffered a chest wound Monday night  as he left a restaurant at Holland Street and Simcoe Road. The victim and his attacker had left the scene by the time police arrived. The victim was found a short time later at his home and taken to hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury. Police think he and the suspect had an ongoing dispute. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 (TIPS).

