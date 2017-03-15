Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down

I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, to tell you all about how a picture of Will Smith flipped the Internet upside down.

Will Smith recently shared a video of him accomplishing a life-long goal of bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over the Zambezi River, which borders Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Someone paused the video at the perfect moment.

There is a bit of an uncanny resemblance between Smith and James Avery (who played Uncle Phil in “The Fresh Prince of Bel -Air”) and the internet did what the internet does best. Freak out.

Will smith bungee jumping looks just like uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/p0iuaR8NuY — lucky (@_1lucky) March 14, 2017

Why does Will Smith look like Uncle Phil tho pic.twitter.com/TmqOyzBeLV — Garrett McClintock (@GJMcClintock) March 14, 2017

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)