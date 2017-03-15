Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down
Take A Minute Just Sit Right There
I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, to tell you all about how a picture of Will Smith flipped the Internet upside down.
Will Smith recently shared a video of him accomplishing a life-long goal of bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over the Zambezi River, which borders Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Someone paused the video at the perfect moment.
This photo of Will Smith bungee jumping looks like Uncle Phil.
There is a bit of an uncanny resemblance between Smith and James Avery (who played Uncle Phil in “The Fresh Prince of Bel -Air”) and the internet did what the internet does best. Freak out.
Will smith bungee jumping looks just like uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/p0iuaR8NuY
— lucky (@_1lucky) March 14, 2017
Why does Will Smith look like Uncle Phil tho pic.twitter.com/TmqOyzBeLV
— Garrett McClintock (@GJMcClintock) March 14, 2017