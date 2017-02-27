Listen Live

Pickup Truck Smashed Into South End Barrie Store To Get To Guns

Eight Firearms Stolen

Eight firearms were stolen in a literal smash and grab. Barrie Police say the bad guys got into the south end Cabela’s store  late Friday night, by smashing through the back receiving door with a large pickup truck. Once inside, police say the perps grabbed the eight rifles from a display shelf, loaded them into the white Dodge Ram, and drove off. If you have any information, contact the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

