Police Using Grim Anniversary To Plead For Information

A year ago today, the remains of Jaimee Lee Miller were located. The 30-year-old Barrie woman was reported missing in November, 2015 and there was no sign of her until Jaimee’s body was found in a Springwater wooded area a year ago. The joint Barrie Police/OPP investigation has continued since, and police are using today’s anniversary to remind the public a $50,000 is in place for information leading to her killer. If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Barrie Police Service at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2160.