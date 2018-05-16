Police Week Activities

Barrie Police

Monday, May 14 , 5th Annual Barrie Police Home Safe 5KM Run/Walk Time: 5:00 p.m. On-site registration & t-shirt pick up begin. Click here for details. Location: Heritage Park, Lakeshore, Barrie

Thursday, May 17 , All-Star Barrie Ball Hockey Game – Kids vs Cops ** For youths registered with the Barrie Ball Hockey Club ** Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: Barrie Ball Hockey Club – 125 Ferndale Drive, Barrie. Contact: (705) 721-0198

South Simcoe Police

Social media campaign all week long with officers and community partners telling their stories

Saturday, May 12, South Division, Bradford 9:30am to 11:30 am

North Divison, Innisfil 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Displays and Meet ‘n Greets

Monday, May 14 – Innisfil Recreation Centre, 9 am-noon

Ontario Provincial Police