Listen Live

Project Chestermere Nets Forty-Five Child Exploitation Related Charges

Peterborough-Area Sting Results In Eleven Arrests

By News

Eleven men have been arrested, with 45 criminal charges among them, after a two week investigation deemed Project Chestermere. It was a Durham Regional Police Service effort that landed these charges, after a 14-day undercover project targeted “johns” in Peterborough and Durham Region, looking for sex with 16-year-olds. Among the 45 charges laid are Sexual Exploitation, Luring a Child, and Cocaine Trafficking. The DRPS asks anyone who may be involved in the sex trade, or knows someone who is, to come forward.

Related posts

UPDATE: Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Cuffed In Downtown Barrie

Barrie Woman’s Injuries More Severe Than First Thought

Barrie Man Charged In Magnetawan-Area Hit and Run

City Kicking off Larviciding Program Across Barrie

The Rap Sheet

Missing: Barrie Teen Who May Be As Far As Sudbury

Canada’s Very Real Child Poverty Problem

First Pay-What-You-Can Grocery Store Opens In Toronto

‘Gaming Disorder’ To Be Added To Disease List