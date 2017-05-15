Recreation Services Scores Silver Medal Win

Barrie’s Parks and Rec department is celebrating, after a recent silver medal win. The City of Barrie’s Recreation Services was recently awarded the Recreation Ontario Playworks Youth Friendly Silver Award, in recognition for the city’s diverse youth-friendly activities. Those who present the award look for cities that actively support and provides for growth and development for kids aged 13-19, through activities such as sports, leisure, arts, volunteerism, and dance. The city’s Recreation Services collaborates with community groups across Barrie, including the Canadian Mental Health Association, The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Youth Reach, YMCA, Youth Haven, and the Barrie Public Library.