Romance Scam Dupes Bradford Woman Out of Ten Grand

A woman went looking for love, but all she found was trouble. South Simcoe Police say a Bradford woman met a man online through the Christian Mingle dating site. They talked over the web and over the phone, with him promising to come to Canada to visit her, if only he could get out of his “financial troubles.” The victim was persuaded to send a bank transfer of $10,000, and after about a week, another bank transfer was requested. That’s when the woman contacted her bank, to discover she’d been duped. Police say never send money to someone you’ve never actually met, as hundreds of Canadians fall victim to this Romance Scam every year.