‘Selfie’ With Duck Leads To Charges Against Barrie Man

Barrie Police have charged a 34-year-old Barrie man with Obstruction, Cruelty to Animals and more. Marine officers of Johnson’s beach called on-shore officers Sunday afternoon after two men were seen visibly drinking and causing a disturbance at the beach. One, they say, was holding a duck by its neck and taking a ‘selfie’ with it. It turns out the accused was wanted on several warrants in Thunder Bay. The second man was released with being charged.