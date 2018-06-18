Shawn Mendez Will Be Honoured In Toronto Today!

Shawn Mendez will be in Toronto today to receive a show writing award!

At the ripe age of 19, Shawn will be honoured with the songwriter of the year award at the 29th annual SOCAN Awards.

Also being honoured at this year’s event is music producer Adam Feeney, who goes by the name Frank Dukes. The 34-year-old has co-written several tracks for Drake and The Weeknd and has also worked with artists like Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Feeney co-wrote a number of songs on Camila Cabello’s debut album, including the smash hit “Havana.”