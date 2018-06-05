Listen Live

Shopper Sucker-Punched At Walmart

Suspect sought

By News

Barrie Police are looking for a male suspect after another man was sucker-punched in a grocery aisle at Walmart on Mapleview Drive. It happened just before 3 pm Sunday. A man turned toward the victim, striking him in the face, then continued through the produce section and out the door leaving in a white car. Police say it appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

The suspect is described as:

  • white
  • 30-40 years of age
  • 5-10 with a large build
  • was wearing black sunglasses, a green patterned shirt, dark shorts and sandals

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable B Osborne at 705-725-7025 ext. 2783, bosborne@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477); an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

