Simcoe County Paramedics Dig Out Their Elf Hats This Weekend

Watch for Simcoe County Paramedics at Santa Claus Parades around the region. They launch their annual toy drive this weekend. Greg Sharpe, the lead elf in this effort, notes every toy they collect and every dollar and food item they bring in, stays in the community in which it’s collected…

In the 14 years since this time drive began 67 thousand toys have been collected along with 20thousand pounds of food and 126 thousand dollars in cash and gift cards. In addition to giving at various Santa Claus parades (see below) donations can be dropped off at paramedic stations around the country.

SIMCOE COUNTY PARAMEDIC STATIONS

· Alliston – 6933 Industrial Parkway, Alliston

· Angus – 1 Tree Top Street, Angus

· Barrie North – 667 Bayfield Street, Barrie

· Barrie Tiffin – 113 Tiffin Street, Barrie

· Beeton – 51 Main Street East, Beeton

· Bradford – 170 Artesian Industrial Parkway, Units 6 & 7, Bradford

· Coldwater – 1 Firehall Lane, Coldwater

· Collingwood – 49 Raglan St., Collingwood (Sunset Manor)

· Craighurst – 2298 Horseshoe Valley Road, Oro

· Elmvale – 7 Patterson Street, Elmvale

· Midland – 395 Cranston Crescent, Midland

· Orillia – 820 Memorial Avenue, Orillia / 68 West Street, Orillia effective Nov 17

· Stayner – 6993 Highway 26, R.R. #2, Stayner

· Stroud – 2394 Victoria Street West, Stroud

· Wasaga Beach – 23 Oxbow Park Road, Wasaga Beach

· Washago – 401 Anchor Drive, Severn

The 2017 Paramedic Services Toy Drive will also be collecting donations at numerous events across Simcoe County throughout the holiday season

November 18, 2017

Collingwood Santa Claus Parade – 5 p.m.

Angus Santa Claus Parade – 10 a.m.

November 19, 2017

Orillia Santa Claus Parade – 1 p.m.

Stroud Foodland – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 24, 2017

Midland Walmart – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 25, 2017

Midland Santa Claus Parade – 11 a.m.

Wasaga Beach Santa Claus Parade – 5 p.m.

November 26, 2017

Waubaushene Santa Claus Parade – 1 p.m.

Innisfil Santa Claus Parade – 1:30 p.m.

December 2, 2017

Coldwater Santa Claus Parade – 6 p.m.

Coldwater Foodland – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barrie Toys R Us – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Penetanguishene Santa Claus Parade

December 3, 2017

Barrie Toys R Us – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elmvale Santa Claus Parade – 12:30 p.m.

Moonstone Santa Claus Parade – 1 p.m.

December 7, 2017

Simcoe County Museum Christmas Past and Present Event – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 8, 2017

Simcoe County Museum Christmas Past and Present Event – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 9, 2017

Barrie Bayfield Walmart – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barrie Mapleview Walmart – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elmvale Foodland – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 10, 2017

Barrie Bayfield Walmart – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barrie Mapleview Walmart – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 16, 2017

Craighurst Foodland – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Events are subject to change and additional locations may be added throughout the Toy