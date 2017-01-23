Listen Live

Simcoe Warden To Chair Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus

Gerry Marshall Knows How To Keep Busy

By News

Gerry Marshall has yet another title to add to his long list of honorifics. Not only is Marshall the Mayor of Penetanguishene AND the Warden of Simcoe County, His Worship was just elected Chair of the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus. It’s a not-for-profit that represents 15 municipalities in Southwestern Ontario, tasked with the betterment of rural and small urban communities.  “I am honoured to have been elected to the position of Chair by my peers from across Southwestern Ontario and I look forward to helping drive our collective goals forward,” said Warden Marshall.  “One of our main items for WOWC over the next two years will be strengthening our role in economic development. Accomplishing this will take co-operation among all levels of government as we continue to seek funding and partnership opportunities to grow the success of Southwestern Ontario.”

