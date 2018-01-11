Listen Live

SIU Investigating After Man Hurt At Orillia OPP Detachment

Scuffle led to discharge of taser

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 28-year-old man was hurt January 2 at the Orillia OPP detachment. Preliminary information suggests the man entered the detachment around 7:30 that evening; that officers determined there were warrants for the man’s arrest. While attempting to arrest the man there was a struggle, during which a conducted energy weapon (taser) was discharged. As a result, the man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a head injury. Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

