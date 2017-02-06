Listen Live

Sparks Fly Following Gilford Hit And Run

Damaged Vehicle Spotted Fleeing Scene of Crash

A dead giveaway helped put the cuffs on a hit and run suspect. Around 9:30 Sunday night, South Simcoe Police got the call to a hit and run crash on Yonge St. in Gilford.  One vehicle allegedly rear ended another, then took off despite heavy damage to both vehicles. An officer enroute to the scene of the crash couldn’t help but notice sparks flying off a vehicle with two flat tires, and pulled the damaged vehicle over. A 28-year-old man from Holland Landing now faces charges including Fail to Remain, and Careless Driving.

