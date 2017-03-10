St. Joseph’s Catholic High School Band Hits A High Note At Regional Competition

On March 1st, the Senior Band from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Barrie travelled to Collingwood to perform in the annual Georgian Bay Regional Music Competition. Competing against some of the top schools in Ontario, Ms. Tambouri’s band of 44 students rose to their full potential and executed their arrangements worthy of a double ovation.

To prepare for the event, the concert band practiced up to 5 hours a week, demonstrating their dedication and love for music. Director, Ms. Tambouri, who has competed in MusicFest many times, praised the hard work of her students saying this year’s band was the most prepared than any other band she has conducted before.

The student’s efforts were rewarded with a Silver Standing, placing them above the Canadian National Standard. St. Joseph’s Principal, Mr. Timmins, commended the Concert Band for their achievements and representation of the high school, stating how proud he was of the talents demonstrated by his students.

Each and every one of the musicians who performed at the 2017 MusicFest are thanked for their devotion and passion to the music program.

“I can not imagine my life if I didn’t have a music program in my school.”

-Beyonce