Starbucks To Release New Spring Cups

These Shouldn't Cause Any Controversy

By News

Get excited! Starbucks is set to release their new spring cups next week. We can only hope *actual* spring isn’t far behind.

According to a Starbucks press release “After the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime.”

We couldn’t agree more, Starbucks. It seems most of their customers are of the opinion that the pastel cups are awesome…at least, the ones on twitter

The new cups will launch in Canada March 16th.

(Main image Courtesy of Starbucks)

