Stolen Wallet Brings Further Grief For Bradford Woman

Collection agency called

By News

A wallet, stolen a year ago from a car in Toronto, has come back to haunt a Bradford woman. She contacted South Simcoe Police after receiving a call from a collection agency. Police say the woman’s social insurance number had been used to purchase a cell-phone. The collection agency called with a demand for her to pay a $2500 outstanding bill for the phone. Under the circumstances, she will not be held liable for the bill.

