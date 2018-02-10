Listen Live

Stolen War Medals Recovered

Suspect remains at large

By News

A collection of Canadian Forces Service Medals stolen from a home in Midland has been recovered and returned to the owner. The medals were found during a subsequent investigation of a theft in Waubashene. A ribbon bar has yet to be recovered and the person or persons responsible for the theft remain at large. Anyone with information on those responsible for the theft of the tags is asked to call Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 705-526-3761 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

