A tanker rollover in Beeton this morning. New Tecumseth Fire was on scene just after 9:00, said to be performing an extrication after the tanker rolled on Main St. at willow Drive in Beeton. No confirmation on the extent of injuries suffered here. New Tec fire says the materials the tanker is carrying are non-hazardous.

Main Street/Cty Road 1 (west end Beeton) closed from Willow Street to Cty Road 10 for a tanker rollover. Tanker contains non-hazardous material. — NEW TECUMSETH FIRE (@NewTecFireChief) November 17, 2017