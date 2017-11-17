Listen Live

Tanker Rollover In Beeton

Non-hazardous Goods On Board

By News

A tanker rollover in Beeton this morning. New Tecumseth Fire was on scene just after 9:00, said to be performing an extrication after the tanker rolled on Main St. at willow Drive in Beeton.  No confirmation on the extent of injuries suffered here. New Tec fire says the materials the tanker is carrying are non-hazardous.

 

