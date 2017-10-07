Teen Boy Recovered After Canoe Capsizes In Kawarthas

Kawartha Lakes OPP say their getting ready to close the case regarding a capsized canoe. Rescue crews were called in on October 1st, when a canoe carrying 4 Toronto teenagers capsized in Sturgeon Lake. While two of the boys were quickly taken safety, one was found deceased in the water, with one more still missing. Officers now tell us they have finally recovered that missing boy. They found that 17 year old North York boy near the south shore of Sturgeon Lake on October 6th.