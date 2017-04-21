Temporary Clinic Coming While You Wait For the Doctor To See you At The Innisfil Health Hub

Innisfil is getting a temporary clinic while it waits for a medical centre to be built. Mayor Gord Wauchope today announced during a Mayor’s Business Breakfast the town is setting up the temporary clinic while town staff and the Innisfil Health Partners group continue working to get the Innisfil Health Hub Project off the ground. Mayor Wauchope says more details of the temporary location will be made available as they get ducks in a row. The Health Hub is envisioned to be a two-storey facility packed with family doctors, lab services, walk-in clinic, just to name a few, expected to be built near the Innisfil RecPlex.