Ten of Eighteen Charged Following Friday Drug Raids in Barrie

A series of drug raids in Barrie on Friday led to eighteen people being taken downtown. Barrie Police say ten of those face criminal charges. The search warrants were brought on by complaints from the public, and were executed Friday at several addresses along Little Avenue, along with a home on Megan Court in Barrie. Of the eighteen arrested on scene, six were let go unconditionally. Police claim to have seized a quantity of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and meth. Three tasers were also taken from the scene. The following charges have been laid:

A 36-year-old Toronto male has been arrested and charged with; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine and three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. He was remanded into custody for a bail hearing.

A 46-year-old Pickering male has been arrested and charged with; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. He was remanded into custody for a bail hearing.

A 50-year-old Barrie woman has been arrested and charged with; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. She was remanded into custody for a bail hearing.

A 41-year-old Barrie man has been arrested and charged with; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. He was remanded into custody for a bail hearing.

A 25-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged with; Fail to Comply with a Recognizance, and was remanded into custody for a bail hearing.

An 18-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Fail to Comply with a Recognizance and two counts of Fail to Comply with a Recognizance in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was remanded into custody for a bail hearing

A 35-year-old Barrie male has been arrested and charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone . He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in April of 2018.

A 25-year-old Barrie woman has been arrested and charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin . She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in April of 2018.

A 28-year-old Barrie woman has been arrested and charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin . She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in April of 2018.

A 30-year-old Barrie woman has been arrested and charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin. She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in April of 2018.