The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following two thefts at Circle K, located at 100 Little Avenue, in the City of Barrie. The suspect was caught on video surveillance twice; once on Tuesday, February 27, and again on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. On Tuesday, just after 1:00 p.m., the suspect hastily grabbed two packages of cigarettes out of the store clerks hand and fled the area on foot, despite being chased by a customer. Then again for a second time, on Wednesday, 28, just before 5:00 a.m., the suspect quickly ran into the store, grabbed a box of chocolate bars and fled the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Matte of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2557, pmatte@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com

Barrie Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance after the same suspect and vehicle have been used in multiple gas thefts in the past couple of months. On Sunday, February 11th, 2018 at 6:30 pm a white Hyundia Velaster attended Macewen Gas Station located at 652 Dunlop Street West, in the City of Barrie, pumping over $50.00 of fuel and immediately left without paying. Video review shows the licence plate attached to the vehicle as BTXN 797, which had been reported stolen a few months ago from the GTA. It is believed the male attaches the stolen plate to his vehicle as a way of disguising his identity while stealing the fuel, possibly removing it when driving his vehicle on a day to day basis. Description:

Male. white

20 to 30-years-old

Thin build

Brown hair

Wearing a black baseball hat, grey jacket, grey pants and red shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC S Campbell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2714 or email at scampbell@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police responded to two residential break and enters on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. The two homes were in 3 kms of each other and both were reported just after 3:30 p.m. when the homeowners arrived home. A number of items, including a coin collection, a large dollar amount of gift cards, purses and jewellery were taken. The homes were entered by forcing the front doors. In an effort to reduce the number of incidents of this kind, Police are seeking help from the public. Let’s keep our communities safe by watching out for each other and watching out for our properties too. Should a suspicious person or activity be identified it is important that police be advised as soon as possible. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1+800-222-8477.