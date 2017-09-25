The Rap Sheet

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, September 22nd, 2017 at approximately 11:00 am, a 45 year old Christian Island man attended a retail store. Video surveillance captured the male concealing an air pistol and exiting the store without attempting to purchase the stolen item. Officers quickly identified the male. A short time later, officers located, arrested the male and recovered the air pistol. Further investigation revealed the male was on a Probation Order with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was charged and released from custody. The suspect has been charged with Theft Under $5000, Possession of Stolen Property, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

This morning, September 22, 2017 at approximately 9:30 am emergency services personnel, including officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision between a bicycle and a motor vehicle. The collision occurred on Kawartha Lakes Road 8, just west of Bobcaygeon. A 51 year old female cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The involved driver and several witnesses remained on scene. A 77-year-old Bobcaygeon man has been charged with Fail to Leave One Metre While Passing Bicycle contrary to section 148(6.1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Emergency services personnel, including officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for assistance on Summer Drive on Saturday September 23, 2017 at approximately 1:15pm. Assistance was required for a 20 year old female, from Manitoulin Island, who was unresponsive. The female was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased. The investigation is continuing. Foul play is not suspected.

WEST PARRY SOUND OPP

On September 24, 2017 at 12:47 a.m., members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police received a call about a possible impaired driver in Seguin Township. At 1:00 a.m., police located the subject vehicle at a business in Seguin Township. Police spoke with the driver and determined that he had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man from Orillia was arrested and faces Impaired Driving and Drug Possession charges.