The Rap Sheet

PARRY SOUND OPP

On June 16, 2018 West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break, enter and theft from a residence in Parry Sound, Ontario. During the daylight hour’s suspect(s), gained entry into the residence through an unlocked back door, stole a quantity of jewellery and departed the scene before the homeowners returned. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. OPP would like to remind the public to always lock your doors and close your windows every time you leave your residence.