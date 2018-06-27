The Rap Sheet

Listen Live

Bar Code Flimflamming Reported At Barrie Canadian Tire

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police were called to Canadian Tire located at 320 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, after Loss Prevention determined a vacuum fraud had been occurring.  Initial review of video surveillance showed the same two (2) male suspects entering the vacuum aisle on both Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 and Monday, June 4th, 2018. The first male selected the Dyson vacuum valued at $799.99 and after removing it from the shelf, applies a sticker bar code on the box.  He returns the item to the shelf and leaves the store.  A short time later the second male enters and selects the incorrectly labelled Dyson.  He proceeds to the cash where he lifts the item high enough to have it scanned and then uses distraction techniques to divert the cashiers from reviewing the item further. Inventory numbers lead investigators to believe this label fraud has been going on for some time and a full review of video surveillance will determine the exact number of items taken.

Two Males Wanted for Label FraudsDescription Suspect #1: 

  • Male, white
  • Thin build
  • 45 to 55-years-old
  • Short brown & gray hair
  • Wearing black jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and black shirt

Description Suspect #2:

  • Male, white
  • Wearing brown shoes, blue jeans, blue plaid shirt, black baseball cap and black jacket

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information is asked to please contact Constable G. Peters of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2761 or gpeters@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

