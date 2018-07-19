The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police Service has received video surveillance and is seeking the public’s assistance to identify two suspects responsible for a break and enter at a downtown business, located at 18 Dunlop Street, West, in the City of Barrie. On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., two suspects had been observed exiting the front door of the business and carrying power tools. When confronted by a witness, and questioned as to why they were in the building, the suspects said nothing and fled the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed the suspects targeted the building as a result of it being unoccupied and under renovations. The suspects are described as;

Suspect # 1

Male, black

6’4”

Wearing a green golf shirt, kaki coloured shorts and sandals.

Suspect # 2

Female, white

5’7”

Wearing a dark tank top, jean shorts, and pink running shoes and carrying a beige purse.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Mulhall of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2561, mmulhall@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com