The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 at 3:20 am police were called to the Buy, Sell & Trade Pawn Shop located at 112 Bradford Street, in the City of Barrie, for a report of a break and enter. It appears a single male broke the glass paneling in the front door gaining access to the store. The suspect then proceeded directly to the locked glass display counter which contained jewelry and other high valued items. The suspect broke the glass of the cabinet and swiftly removed multiple jewelry items. He was in and out of the building in less than 30 seconds and was last seen running westbound towards Victoria Street. Video surveillance of the male shows minimal descriptors other than the fact the male was wearing a blue hooded jumpsuit, black baseball hat and white running shoes. The Barrie Police Service reminds business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images helps to identify suspects, and can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact DC S Fehrman of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2166 or email at sfehrman@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com