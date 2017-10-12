The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, as the result of a domestic dispute investigation, a 24 year old Bradford man was charged with one count of Sexual Assault. He was released to a November court date and must stay away from the victim. The new Mental Health Support Team (MHST) was utilized during the investigation along with our Criminal Investigation Bureau. If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, South Simcoe Police Service officers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help. Our community partners including MHST and Victim Services can support you.

BARRIE OPP

On Thursday October 12, 2017 at approx. 6:15AM Officers from Barrie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police attended to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound near Line 11 of Oro-Medonte Township. Upon arrival it was determined that a Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up Truck was northbound when it lost control rolled over and struck a hydro pole. This collision occurred near an RV business on the northbound side of the road and also caused damage to an RV that was parked and unoccupied. The male driver of the pick-up truck has been transported to hospital with minor injuries.Investigation is continuing.

YORK REGIONAL POLICE

Investigators with the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have charged four men with thefts and possessing stolen property from more than 50 vehicles in the Town of Georgina.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, York Regional Police attended a residence on Medina Drive, which is in the area of Metro Road North and Church Street for a report of a theft from a vehicle. Video surveillance in the area showed two men opening the unlocked doors of a truck parked in the complainant’s driveway and stealing numerous tools. The video also showed these same men entering another unlocked car on the street and stealing items from within. As the investigation continued, two additional suspects were identified and the four men are charged with possession of property stolen from more than 50 unlocked cars.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On October 11, 2017 shortly after 12:30 am the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Gravenhurst Fire Department and Muskoka Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Muskoka Road North in the Town of Gravenhurst, District of Muskoka. Officers arrived on scene and located a single motor vehicle that had struck a tree near Lofty Pines Crescent. Two occupants received minor injuries while a third occupant received major injuries and was transported to hospital by ORNGE. Muskoka Road North was closed for approximately seven hours to allow the OPP Collision Reconstruction and Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) to conduct their investigation. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Police ask that anyone with information please call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Last evening, October 11, 2017 at approximately 8pm a traffic complaint was called into the Provincial Communications Center (PCC) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the OPP responded and the vehicle was located on Kawartha Lakes Road 46 north of Glenarm Road. Following an investigation, the driver, A 47-year-old woman from Kirkfield, was arrested and charged with Driving With More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 mls of Blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on November 9, 2017.