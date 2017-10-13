The Rap Sheet

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On October 12, 2017 the Midland Police Service conducted a traffic stop on a Suspended Driver on Highway 12 in the Town of Midland. Upon searching the vehicle officers located drug paraphernalia and 7 rounds of shogun ammunition inside of the vehicle. A suspect was arrested and transported back to the Midland Police Service. The suspect was also found to be bound by a Probation Order. The suspect was released with a future court date. A 38-year-old Midland man now faces charges of Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine, Careless Storage of Ammunition, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:00 p.m., a concerned citizen called South Simcoe Police Service after seeing a pickup truck “doing donuts” and driving erratically in a Bradford restaurant parking lot. Responding officers found the suspect vehicle parked up and over a curb. The driver returned to the vehicle as officers were speaking to witnesses. He was arrested and taken for testing at the station. A 25 year old Sudbury man was later released to a November court date, charged with Dangerous Driving, Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mgs. His truck was impounded and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a home on Scanlon Avenue in Bradford. Sometime between 7:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., a suspect entered the home through an open basement window. A laptop, jewelry and cash were removed from the home. Most break and enters occur during daylight hours while residents are at work or school. Citizens are reminded to secure their homes before leaving for the day. Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call 905-775-3311 extension 1490 or email tiago.capeloa@southsimcoepolice.ca

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred on Muskoka Road 169 near Carls Road in Muskoka Lakes Township on Wednesday October 11, 2017 at 4:45 p.m. Witnesses reported that a pick-up truck had struck a guard rail and run off the road. Officers arrived and as a result of their investigation arrested and charged a 23 year-old from Markham with Driving While His Ability was Impaired. The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 31, 2017 to answer to his charges. Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision or who has information to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.