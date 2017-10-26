The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at 8:50pm a Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) from Zehrs located at 620 Yonge Street, in the City of Barrie, watched as two females select several items including food, meat products and cosmetics concealing them in their purse and bag. The LPO recognized the blonde female from a theft from the previous day, keeping a close eye on their movements throughout the store. Both females were approached outside the store when they made no attempt to pay for the concealed items. The females immediately evaded arrest, retreating to the wooded area nearby.

Description Suspect #1:

Female, white

Approximately 5’5 &145 lbs

Blond & brown hair, hazel eyes

Wearing red pants, grey hooded sweater carrying a black purse

Description Suspect #2:

Female, white

Approximately 5’7″ & 190 lbs

Black hair

Wearing a black DC sweater & black pants

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC J Frouws of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2504 or email at jfrouws@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect believed to be in possession of a stolen credit card. In the early hours of Monday, October 23, 2017, a suspect entered a vehicle which had been parked at a residence on Cardinal Drive, in the City of Barrie, and removed a wallet which contained various pieces of personal identification and a credit card. Police were contacted immediately after the victim had noticed his vehicle had been entered. Video surveillance captured the suspect utilizing the victim’s credit card at Esso Gas Station, located at 369 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. The suspect utilized the victim’s credit card at various locations on Bayfield Street as well, and police will be obtaining further video. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

Male, white (25 to 35 yrs.)

Wearing a black baseball hat, “Toronto Raptors” black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Brickell of Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2520, gbrickell@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

Officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles in Omemee and a break, enter and theft from the Emily Cemetery. Six thefts from unlocked vehicles and a break and enter to the Emily Cemetery shed were reported to police on Tuesday October 24, 2017 – all the thefts occurred overnight. Stolen from the unlocked vehicles was money – mostly loose change, GPS units, and cell phones. Stolen from the cemetery were yard maintenance tools including a Stihl chain saw, Stihl grass trimmer, Stihl Auger and a leaf blower. Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles in order to deter thieves.