The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Wednesday November 8, 2017 shortly before noon hour a 19 year old man of no fixed address attended at a local store in Alcona and removed small electronic items from the store shelves. The man was seen taking the items and then leave the store with no attempt to pay. Store security apprehended the man outside the store and turned him over to officers. The electronic items were recovered and returned to the store. The man was charged with Theft Under $5000 and released with a court date next month. The man was barred from enter the store again or face additional charges of trespassing.

On Wednesday November 8, 2017 an resident on Mapleview Drive in Innisfil reported that his vehicle was entered sometime overnight. The man’s wallet and other items including a knife were taken from inside the vehicle. Police remind you to never leave valuables in your vehicle and make sure that you lock your vehicle’s doors at all times.Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.