The Rap Sheet

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

On Wednesday November 29, 2017 at approximately 5:05 p.m., an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle on County Rd. 6 in Tiny Township, Ontario for a number of Highway Traffic Act violations. As a result of further investigation, the driver, a 44-year-old Tiny Township man is further charged with Adult Driving While Ability Impaired – Motor Vehicle, Adult Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2017 in Midland, Ontario and received an automatic 90 day driver’s licence suspension and had his vehicle towed and impounded.