The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, January 12th, 2018 at 4:15 pm, Barrie Police Service launched an investigation into a fail to remain collision near Ross Street and Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. One of the vehicles involved, believed to be a silver Toyota Camry, fled the scene without stopping to speak to the other driver involved or waiting for police. Due to the collision, the fleeing car left behind the rear right tail light and had significant damage to the rear bumper. Police area looking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle pictured and are asking anyone who may have information to please contact PC M Mulhall of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2561 or email at mmulhall@barriepolice.ca.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On Friday December 12, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. a Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was conducting routine patrol in the town of Gravenhurst, ON when a vehicle was observed being driven aggressively in light of the challenging winter driving conditions. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Second Street in Gravenhurst and as a result of his investigation, arrested and charged a 49 year-old from Gravenhurst with Impaired Driving, Over 80, Driving while Disqualified (related to a previous Over 80 conviction) and Driving while under Suspension. The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 6, 2018 to answer to his charges.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to attend a business on Talisman Drive in Gravenhurst, ON after a concerned member of the public called in to report a possible impaired driver on Thursday, January 11, 2018 just after 10:30 p.m. The vehicle had been driven up over a snowbank and onlookers were concerned that the driver was consuming alcohol. Officers located the vehicle and as a result of their investigation, arrested and charged a 32 year-old of Severn Township with Over 80 and Having Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle With an Unsealed Container of Liquor. The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 6, 2018 to answer to his charges. Police would like to thank the engaged members of the public that take the time to call police when they suspect someone is driving impaired. If you suspect someone is under the influence and driving, call police or 9-1-1 safely from your hands free device.