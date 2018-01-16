The Rap Sheet

OPP – Collingwood

Auxiliary officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were out in The Village at Blue Mountain Resort and in the Town of Collingwood various dates during the holiday season checking vehicle doors ensuring vehicles are locked.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police kicked-off its annual Lock It OR Lose It campaign at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto at the beginning of December. The program in partnership with the Insurance Bureau of Canada was developed as a proactive crime reduction program designed to encourage drivers to take simple precautions that will protect their valuables from theft.

During this campaign, Auxiliary officers attended various parking lots located at grocery stores, movie theatres and at Blue Mountain Village as well as municipal parking lots.

In total, almost 300 vehicles were checked and found that 11 were unlocked and 4 with valuables in plain view.

It is noted that in 2016 three out of the top 11 holidays of the year where vehicle thefts increase occur during the Christmas holiday season.

Residents are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicles when parked for an extended period of time or move them out of sight and of course, lock their vehicle doors.

For more crime prevention tips, please visit www.opp.ca

South Simcoe Police

On Monday, January 15, South Simcoe Police were notified of a theft that occurred sometime over the weekend in the lot of the 400 Market located in Innisfil. Two F 150 trucks, stored at this location, had their passenger tires removed, leaving the trucks resting on pieces of wood. The theft occurred some time between Friday and Monday. Each tire has an estimated value of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705 -436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—

South Simcoe Police responded to a hair salon on Holland Street in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury for a report of an attempted break and enter. Just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, shop video shows a male approaching the locked door, then reaching through the mail slot trying to unlock the door. The suspect left after two unsuccessful attempts, leaving damage done to the mail slot. The suspect is described as:

white

wearing a blue jacket with leather sleeves, a toque and yellow gloves

he was seen pulling an orange plastic container on wheels with a plastic handle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC McLellan at 905-775-3311 ext 1417 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Midland Police

On Saturday, December 23rd, at approximately 1:50 am, Midland Police Service responded to break and enter at a local motel. Officers arrived on scene and all suspects fled on foot prior to police arrival. Officers reviewed video surveillance which captured a Midland man kicking in a motel room door and causing damage while holding a piece of wood. A police investigation has identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Midland man resulting in an arrest and charges.