thirsty brockton man ends up in the drink

A drunk driver took a ride early this morning near Orillia, and ended up wet… and in handcuffs. Orillia OPP says around 3 o’clock, they received a call that a pick up truck had drove into Lake Simcoe. They found the black Chevy Sierra about 50 yards from shore partially submerged. The driver was the only one inside at the time of the accident, and he had made his way to shore with minor injuries. The 28 year old Brockton man has been charged for operating a motor vehicle – over 80 mgs of alcohol.