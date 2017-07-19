This wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce

A picture is circulating on social media featuring the newest wax figurine of Beyonce being put on display at the Madame Tussard Wax Museum in Orlando. The photo shows a statue that is supposed to look like Ms. Sasha Fierce, but looks like a few different celebrities.

Fans of Beyonce have pointed to Rita Ora, Shakira, Lindsay Lohan or other stars.

Hello, @MadameTussauds! I was just wondering if you could tell me who this is? Is it…Haylie Duff? https://t.co/kH6QYO0TJz — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 18, 2017

What do you think, does this look like Beyonce?

CC image courtesy of California Cow via Flickr