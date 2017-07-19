This wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce
It looks like a few other celebrities...
A picture is circulating on social media featuring the newest wax figurine of Beyonce being put on display at the Madame Tussard Wax Museum in Orlando. The photo shows a statue that is supposed to look like Ms. Sasha Fierce, but looks like a few different celebrities.
Beyonce’ wax figure at @MadameTussauds is FIERCE! pic.twitter.com/7UDyi9VEWT
— Joe (@CCFan007) July 18, 2017
Fans of Beyonce have pointed to Rita Ora, Shakira, Lindsay Lohan or other stars.
That’s Cristina Aguilera https://t.co/zxgyeSoGIA
— yc (@yc) July 18, 2017
Hello, @MadameTussauds! I was just wondering if you could tell me who this is? Is it…Haylie Duff? https://t.co/kH6QYO0TJz
— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 18, 2017
What do you think, does this look like Beyonce?
