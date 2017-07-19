Listen Live

This wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce

It looks like a few other celebrities...

A picture is circulating on social media featuring the newest wax figurine of Beyonce being put on display at the Madame Tussard Wax Museum in Orlando. The photo shows a statue that is supposed to look like Ms. Sasha Fierce, but looks like a few different celebrities.

Fans of Beyonce have pointed to Rita Ora, Shakira, Lindsay Lohan or other stars.

What do you think, does this look like Beyonce?

