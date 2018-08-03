Listen Live

Three Hurt In Chain Reaction Crash On Highway 400

Southbound lanes closed for eight hours

Quite the calamity on Highway 400 last night, southbound at Duckworth Street in Barrie.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the driver of one vehicle suffered medical distress and a passenger, in an attempt to keep the vehicle from entering the ditch, swerved into a flatbed truck hauling a trailer. That, in turn, led to a collision involving two more vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospital.

It took until 2:30 this morning to clean things up and reopen the highway.

Part of the issue was not being able to tow the trailer from the scene. It was so badly damaged Schmidt says it had to be crushed and put into a container to be hauled away.

