Trio Accused of Lifting Meats from South Barrie Grocery

Police are looking for a trio of hungry robbers. Investigators have released still images from security video reportedly showing three men walk into the Essa Road No Frills store on March 30th, and head for the meat department. Police say they stocked up on meats there, while two of the three carried the ill-gotten gains out of the store without paying. Anyone with information on this crime can contact Barrie Police Constable Bovair at (705)725-7025, via email at sbovair@barriepolice.ca, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.