Two Bad Guys Sought After Innisfil B&E

An Innisfil man stayed in the basement as bad guys ransacked the floors above. South Simcoe Police say men broke into a home in the area of Big Bay Point and 20th Sideroad around 5:00 this morning, while the homeowner was confined to the basement. Police cannot say whether he hid or was forced there, but the victim was uninjured during the incident. Once the suspects left, the homeowner went to a neighbour to call police. Police are looking for two suspects:

Suspect #1:

male

white

about 35-years-old

dark buzzed hair

clean shaven

wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black leather gloves.

Suspect #2:

male

white

about 35-years-old

dark hair a little longer than the first suspect

wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and spoke English with no accent.

Anyone with information that can help South Simcoe Police Service solve this break and enter is asked to call 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).