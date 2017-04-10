Listen Live

Two Break and Enters Keeping South Simcoe Police Busy

Jewelry, Cash, Laptop Taken In One, Tools From Another

By News

A pair of break and enters under investigation by South Simcoe Police. Officers got the call to a rural address on Highway 89 near 10th Sideroad Sunday, with claims someone broke in that day. At some point between 11:00 in the morning, and when the resident returned around 3:00, someone broke in and lifted some jewelry, cash, and a laptop. Contact south Simcoe Police if you have any information about this theft.

They’d also like to hear from you if you’ve got any info on who broke into a home on 5th Sideroad near Holland St. in Bradford. Not a good start for this homeowner; they just bought the place and say someone broke in over the past week. Nothing was taken from inside, but some tools were swiped from a trailer parked around back. South Simcoe Police have not said these crimes are connected.

