The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a small plane crashed late Friday afternoon off Highway 11 near Bracebridge. The aircraft plunged into a ditch near Muskoka Airport around 5pm. Two men, believed to be from Stratford and Bracebridge, died in the crash. Highway 11 between Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst and Highway 118 in Bracebridge was closed for several hours.

photo: @TheJasonJBailey via Twitter