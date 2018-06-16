Two Suspects Sought After Trio Runs From The Law In High Speed Chase

One man charged, two more on the lamb, after a high speed chase ended with a vehicle into a Ferndale drive house. Investigators tell us it started just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, when two men kicked in the front door of a Cumming Drive home, before running off in a waiting SUV. A police chase of that vehicle started not long after, but called off for safety’s sake when it turned into a high speed chase. The vehicle then lost control and struck a house. Three men ran off, while police were able to catch the alleged driver, a 26-year-old Mississauga man. He’s facing a slew of charges, while police wait to charge the other two. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Detective Constable Scott at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, rscott@barriepolice.ca , or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)