Wallet, Cellphone Swiped From Rec Centre

It began with the theft of a wallet and cellphone from a gym bag at the Holly Rec Centre on Mapleton Avenue. Barrie Police hope it will end with an arrest. In between, we know credit cards from the wallet were used at two businesses before the victim was able to cancel them – once at Mary Brown’s at 560 Essa, then at KFF Smoke and Gift, 17-555 Essa Road. Police have obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect, as well as a signed receipt from one of the businesses with a name similar to “Dylan Rooris” on it. The theft happened between 3 and 3:30 on the afternoon of January 18. Police say the wallet and cellphone had been left in a gym bag that was not secured in a locker. the suspect is described as:

Male, white

20 to 25-years-old

Approximately 6 feet tall

Skinny build and clean-shaven

Wearing a baseball cap black in colour with an ‘S’ logo on the front, a black jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack

Anyone who may have information on the identification of the male suspect should contact PC D Owen of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2798 or by email at dowen@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).