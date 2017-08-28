Wasaga Beach Road Reconstruction Underway

The River Road West reconstruction project gets underway today. The work in Wasaga Beach includes widening and installation of sidewalks towards Veterans Way, along with a dedicated U-Turn lane and new spaces for bikes. It’s a $5.4 million dollar project and work will continue on it until they have to shut down for the winter months, before starting up again in the Spring of 2018. The Town of Wasaga Beach says it will post regular updates on its website regarding anticipated lane closures and restrictions. The entire project is expected to wrap up by the Fall of 2018.